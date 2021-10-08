France beats Belgium in the UEFA Nations League final

Theo Hernandez scored a superb 90th-minute winner as France hit back from 2-0 down to stun Belgium 3-2 in Belgium yesterday to reach the UEFA Nations League final.

France looked out of contention at the break after conceding two goals in the space of four minutes, but a thrilling second-half fightback set up a meeting with Spain in Sunday’s Final.

Hernandez was the match-winner, collecting the ball on the edge of the box and firing home a finish into the far corner to spark joyous scenes at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

It started well for Belgium, who took a 37th-minute lead when Yannick Carrasco cut in from the left and drilled in a finish at the near post to leave goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris wrongfooted.

Just four minutes later, Belgium doubled their advantage as Romelu Lukaku latched on to Kevin de Bruyne’s through ball and fired a blistering shot into the roof of the net.

But Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for France on the hour mark, turning and sliding a finish into the bottom corner from Kylian Mbappe’s lay-off.

And they drew level through Mbappe’s confidently taken penalty after Youri Tielemans’ trip on Antoine Griezmann inside the area.

Lukaku thought he had won it with three minutes remaining after slotting in from Carrasco’s low cross, but the goal was ruled offside by Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

There was still time for Paul Pogba to rattle the crossbar with a sublime curling free-kick from 30 yards out, before Hernandez struck late on.

The final takes place at the San Siro on Sunday. The third-place play-off between Belgium and Italy is in Turin, Italy on the same day.