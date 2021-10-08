The United States beats Jamaica in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifying matc

The United States have found a new goal-scoring star as Ricardo Pepi’s two goals inspired a 2-0 win over Jamaica in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifying match at Austin, Texas yesterday.

USA’s teenager, Pepi (18) now has three goals in two international appearances after he scored on his debut against Honduras last month on the road to Qatar 2022.

Playing before a home-state crowd, the El Paso native and Dallas star cemented his newfound status as the central figure in USA’s attack in the absence of Christian Pulisic.

After the United States failed to score in the first half for the seventh successive game, Pepi found the net in the 49th minute with a header from seven yards out off a cross from Sergino Dest.

Pepi followed that up in the 62nd minute by putting home a cross from Brenden Aaronson with his right foot, Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake had no chance to make the save.

Pepi’s heroics shifted the spotlight away from referee Reon Radix, who drew the anger of the USA by failing to show red cards when Jamaica players hauled down USA attackers who appeared to have a clear path to goal in the first and 33rd minutes.

Ultimately the USA did not need help after dominating throughout the game, with 61 per cent of possession and seven shots on goal to Jamaica’s one.

After a second successive win following two away draws to open the final round of qualifying, the USA are a point clear of Mexico before their match against Canada.

Mexico and Canada played to a 1-1 draw in Mexico yesterday.

The USA will meet Panama in Panama on Sunday, while Jamaica host Canada the same day.