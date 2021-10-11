Britain’s Tyson Fury delivered a thrilling 11th-round knockout of American, Deontay Wilder to retain his World Boxing Council (WBC) Heavyweight crown as their bout produced another classic on an electric night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, USA last Saturday.

Twenty months since Fury dethroned Wilder, the 33-year-old Fury had to show all his resolve and resilience to extend his undefeated professional record to 32 fights after twice being floored in the fourth round.

Fury sent his opponent sprawling in an explosive third round only to see Wilder recover. Fury found himself on the end of Wilder’s right hand twice in quick succession.

Wilder was hanging on by the end of the seventh round but was still in a gruelling fight in the 10th round, when Fury knocked him down once more, before delivering the final blow in the 11th round to bring this particular chapter of heavyweight boxing to a close.

Wilder was taken to hospital as a precaution after the fight.