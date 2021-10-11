Chennai Super Kings qualified for the Indian Premier League (IPL) final by beating table-toppers, Delhi Capitals in a final-over thriller at Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Chasing 173 for victory, Chennai Super Kings’ captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit 18 off six balls to secure the win for his team.

Dhoni scored the 13 runs required in the 20th over, bowled by Tom Curran who took 3-29.

There were also vital contributions from Ruturaj Gaikwad (70 off 50 balls), and Robin Uthappa (63 off 44 balls).

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant were outstanding for Delhi Capitals. Shaw made 60 off 34 balls, and Pant contributed 51 off 35 balls as their team totaled 172-5 off their 20 overs.

The final scores: Delhi Capitals 172-5 off 20 overs, Chennai Super Kings 173-6 off 19.4 overs.

Although Delhi Capitals lost, they will get a second chance to reach the final when they play the winner of today’s eliminator between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.