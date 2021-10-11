Five more persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines succumbed to the Covid 19 virus on the weekend, taking the death toll from the viral disease to 38.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says the five additional deaths were recorded on Friday October 8th, and Saturday October 9th

The health authorities say a 94-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on admission to the COVID ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital died on October 8th, 2021, of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second patient is a 60-year-old female who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 27th, and died on October 8th, while admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The third patient is a 34-year-old female who tested positive for Covid-19 on September 22, and died on October 8th. The fourth patient is a 70-year old female with pre-existing conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 on admission to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on October 4th, and died of COVID-19 pneumonia on October 8th, 2021.

The fifth patient is a 77-year-old male who tested positive for COVID-19 on October 5th, and died at home with complications of COVID-19 on October 9th. All the patients were unvaccinated.