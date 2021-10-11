Local Weather Forecast

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says it is continuing to monitor a ‘vigorous tropical wave’, with disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms located about 400 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

The Met officials says there is a low (20 – 30%) chance for development during the next day or two while the system moves west-northwestward at about 15 mph toward the Lesser Antilles.

Unstable conditions remain across the country, with mostly cloudy skies, periods of light rain and pockets of moderate-heavy showers with thunderstorms

Scattered showers are likely across the country, and slight haze across the area is expected to temporarily thin-out on Tuesday, allowing showers and thunderstorm activity with unstable conditions, lingering on Wednesday.

Moderate to fresh south-easterly wind-flow could turn east north-easterly today, and gradually decrease during the night. Gentle to moderate south-easterly breeze is expected Tuesday, becoming moderate to fresh again on Wednesday.

North-easterly sea swells are expected across SVG today, and by tomorrow night, northerly long-period waves ranging from 1.0 – 1.8 m are expected along the shores; causing life-threatening surf and dangerous rip currents.

Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise extreme caution.