Here are the results of yesterday qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

CONCACAF:

Costa Rica beat El Salvador 2-1. Jamaica and Canada played to a goalless draw. Panama defeated the USA 1-0, and Mexico won from Honduras 3-0.

SOUTH AMERICA:

Bolivia defeated Peru 1-0. Venezuela gained a 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Colombia and Brazil played to a goalless draw. Argentina beat Uruguay 3-0, and Chile won from Paraguay 2-0.

AFRICA:

Zambia and Equatorial Guinea drew 1-1. Mauritania and Tunisia played to a goalless draw. Nigeria won from Central African Republic 2-0. Cape Verde beat Liberia 1-0. Mali defeated Kenya 1-0. Uganda gained a 1-0 win over Rwanda. Tanzania beat Benin 1-0, and Madagascar defeated Congo 1-0.