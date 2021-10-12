Germany is now the first team to join hosts, Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Germany became the first team to join hosts, Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 4-0 away victory in North Macedonia yesterday.

Jamal Musiala opened his account for Germany running in on goal and completing a confident finish.

Kai Havertz claimed the first goal in the second half, slotting in from Thomas Muller’s unselfish pass.

Timo Werner scored the second following Muller’s superb flick and also curled in a delightful third.

The Germans could have had more, but Werner rattled the post with a low drive on the stroke of half time. He however managed to score twice as Germany got the job done with clinical finishing in the second half.

Germany, who are four-time world champions, reached the World Cup final for the 20th occasion with two games to spare. Only Brazil, with 21 appearances have reached a World Cup Final more times than Germany.