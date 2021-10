In African qualifiers, Ivory Coast remain top of their Group after they beat Malawi 2-1 to end their hopes of making it to the FIFA World Cup Finals in Qatar next year.

They remain one point above Cameroon in the standings. Only the winners of each Group in Africa progress to the play-offs.

Cameroon edged past Mozambique 1-0.

Burkina Faso now lead their Group after a 2-0 win over Djiboti.

Algeria will retake the top spot of they beat Niger today.