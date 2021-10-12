Defending Champions, Jebelle Youth, All Saints Medical School (1) and (2), and Teachers Combined made winning starts to this year’s French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship at the College Playing Field at Villa yesterday afternoon.

Jebelle Youth defeated Volcanoes 5-0 after two goals each by Trezine Da Souza and Shemor Baynes, and goal from Jeffon Collins.

Al Saints Medical School (1) beat the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two 3-0. Ikenna Damian scored two of the goals. The other was converted by Promise Okereke.

All Saints Medical School (2) dominated the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two 9-0. Abbah Micheal netted four goals, Olise Uwadone scored a hat trick, and Raymond Chidi registered two goals.

Teachers Combined had to pull out all stops to secure a 5-3 come from behind win over System 3 Youth.

System 3 Youth seemed well placed to win the match after Chad Haynes with two goals, and one by Ondre Foster gave them a 3-0 lead before a hat trick by Kenton Peters and a goal each from Anthony Hazel and Denico Jeffers turned the match around to give Teachers Combined victory.

Yesterday’s other scheduled match between System 3 Youth (2) and Just Graduated Combined was cancelled because the teams have withdrawn from the Championship.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon.