Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore

West Indian off-spinner, Sunil Narine put in a stunning performance to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to a four-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League eliminator at Sharjah yesterday.

Narine took 4-21 to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 138-7 off 20 overs. He then scored 26 off 15 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders reached 139-6 with two balls to spare despite a late wobble.

Kolkata Knight Riders will meet Delhi Capitals in tomorrow’s second qualifier for a spot in the final.

The winner of that match will play against Chennai Super Kings on Friday in the IPL Final.

Kolkata Knight Riders have now won six out of eight games since the delayed tournament resumed in the United Arab Emirates. Royal Challengers Bangalore have been eliminated in Virat Kohli’s final match as captain of the franchise.