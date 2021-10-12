Virgin Atlantic will begin operations at AIA tomorrow

History will be created tomorrow when St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes the inaugural flight of Virgin Atlantic at the Argyle International Airport tomorrow.

This as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority continues its efforts to ensure that destination St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuously recognized across the world as the ideal Caribbean destination.

The Tourism Authority says despite the many challenges posed throughout the last year, they are excited and eager to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The Authority will host a Press Conference documenting this historic moment via Zoom at 4:45 tomorrow afternoon.

Virgin Atlantic says the twice-weekly service will launch tomorrow and will operate on the airline’s A330-300 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats.

It says the new service aims to capture the fast-growing demand to visit and reconnect with family and loved ones as well as sun-seekers looking to explore an untouched corner of the Caribbean.