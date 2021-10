MR COLLIN ALVIN ANDRE ANDREWS better known as WATERMANof Spring, Biabou and Peruvian Vale died on Friday 1st October at the age of 45. The funeral takes place on Saturday 16th October at the Biabou Playing Field. The viewing starts at 10:00 a.m. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Biabou Cemetery.