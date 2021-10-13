Scotland beats Faroe islands

Lyndon Dykes’ 86th minute goal salvaged a vital 1-0 win for Scotland over the Faroe Islands in their FIFA World Cup Qualifying European match in the Faroe Islands yesterday, and kept their World Cup qualifying bid on track.

The late victory ensured that Scotland retain a four-point cushion in second place in Group F.

Scotland were lucky to be level at half-time after the Faroe Islands missed a series of good chances.

But Dykes’ fourth consecutive goal spared them the embarrassment of dropping points.

Dykes’ goal was the subject of a long Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check as officials determined whether the ball had struck his arm on its way to the net.