The Ministry of Culture will be hosting a number of virtual activities

The Ministry of Culture would be hosting a scaled down programme of virtual activities to commemorate this country’s 42nd anniversary of Independence this month.

Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne said this year’s activities will be held with the theme: With Strength Honour and Dignity, We Stand Resolute at 42 and Beyond.

Miss Browne said the Ministry has already embarked on the 42nd Independence anniversary programme.

Miss Browne said this year’s Independence Dance Showcase has been tailored to reflect the current situation in the country.