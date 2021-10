The Molecular Laboratory Unit in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is now grappling with a significant increase in the number of samples being sent of Covid 19 testing.

This has been confirmed by Chief Laboratory Technologist, Elliot Samuel.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme yesterday, Mr. Samuel said this large increase in samples is taking its toll on the staff at the Unit, but they continue to work assiduously to get the work done.