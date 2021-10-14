BRAGSA has commenced payments to the workers of the Road Cleaning Programme

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority {BRAGSA} has commenced payment to persons who participated in the Road Cleaning Programme in September.

The seven-day program, which started on September 14, 2021 saw the employment of 5,700 persons.

This included 450 Gangs, and 905 Jobbers, who were responsible for the cutting of trees and cleaning of roads in 15 constituencies.

Contracts were also given to over 100 Truckers and Conductors.

BRAGSA says that payments are being made from today in the following constituencies between 10am and 4pm.

North Windward — BRAGSA’S Orange Hill Office

Thursday October 14, 2021- Gangs 1-28

Friday October 15, 2021 – Gangs 29-57

North Central Windward – Colonaire Primary School

Thursday October 14, 2021 – Gangs 1-25

Friday October 15, 2021 – Gangs 26-50

South Central Windward – North Union Secondary School

Thursday October 14, 2021 – Gangs 1-20

Friday October 15, 2021 – Gangs 21-40

South Windward – BRAGSA’S Biabou Office

Thursday October 14, 2021 – Gangs 1-16

Friday October 15, 2021 – Gangs 17-31

West St. George – BRAGSA’S Arnos Vale Office

Thursday October 14, 2021 – Gangs 1-21

East St. George – Calliaqua Town Hall

Thursday October 14, 2021 – Gangs 1-18

Friday October 15, 19-35

Marriaqua – Mesopotamia Police Station

Thursday October 14, 2021 – 1-18

Friday October 15, 2021 – 19-35

Payments for Jobbers, River Cleaning Gangs and Road Workers from Kingstown, Leeward and the Grenadines will be made next week.