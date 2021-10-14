Kolkata Knight Riders defeats Delhi Capitals

Rahul Tripathi hit a six off the penultimate ball as Kolkata Knight Riders overcame a mighty collapse to reach the Indian Premier League (IPL) final with a thrilling three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at Sharjah yesterday.

Chasing the 135-5 off 20 overs made by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders needed 13 runs off 25 balls but lost six wickets for seven runs to fall from 123-1 to 130-7.

With six needed, and facing off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin’s hat-trick ball, Tripathi astonishingly cleared the boundary to book Kolkata Knight Riders’ place in tomorrow’s final against Chennai Super Kings. The Final scores: Delhi Capitals 135-9 off 20 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders 136-7 off 19.5 overs.

It will be Kolkata Knight Riders’ first final in seven years, after lifting the trophy in 2012 and 2014.