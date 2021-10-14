Results of yesterdays French Verandah/ National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship

Volcanoes FC (2) defeated the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two 7-2 in the French Verandah/ National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship at the College’s Playing Field at Villa yesterday afternoon.

Jamal Creese scored two goals in the first half to give the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two a good start. However, Volcanoes FC (2) took control in the second half to convert 7 goals. Devonte Collis netted a hattrick, Jeovanni Enville scored twice, while Mc Quin Snagg and Rahim Sam added a goal each.

System Three Youth gained a 4-2 victory over All Saints Medical School. Chad Haynes scored three goals for System Three Youth and Kobe Sutherland netted the fourth. Israel Okolie and Ikanna Damian scored a goal each for All Saints Medical School

In yesterday afternoon’s third match, Teachers Combined had to come from behind to register a 4-2 victory over newcomers, Central Leeward Secondary School.

Two goals by Zebeon Cunningham gave Central Leeward Secondary School a dream start, but after conceding an own goal, they appeared to have lost their momentum, and Yaseem Dasent with two goals and Kenton Peters the other took advantage of the situation to seal victory for Teachers Combined.

At 1.30 p. m today, the Division of Teacher and Vocational Education Year Two will play against Teachers Combined.

At 2.30 p. m, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two will oppose Jebelle Youth, and at 3.30 p. m, Volcanoes FC (2) will meet All Saints Medical School (1).