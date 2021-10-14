Senegal and Morocco are the first nations to place in the final African FIFA World Cup

Famara Diedhiou scored a hat-trick for Senegal as they and Morocco won yesterday to become the first nations to secure places in the final African FIFA World Cup qualifying round.

Diedhiou’s three goals earned Senegal a 3-1 away win over Namibia and after four rounds maintained a 100 per cent record in Group H in South Africa yesterday.

The first goal from Diedhiou before half time was cancelled out by Morocco’s, Peter Shalulile , but Diedhiou struck early and late in the second half to seal the victory.

Senegal, who beat Namibia 4-1 three days ago, have scored 16 goals in four FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Namibia.

Namibia were forced to stage the fixture in Soweto near Johannesburg because they do not have an international-standard stadium.

Togo surprised hosts Congo Brazzaville 2-1 in the same Group to rise from last to second, eight points adrift of two-time World Cup qualifiers, Senegal.

Morocco took advantage of playing an away match at home to overwhelm Guinea 4-1 in Rabat.