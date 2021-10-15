Activity at La Soufriere volcano continues to decline

The activity at La Soufriere volcano is continuously dying down.

That is according to the new Lead Scientist for the Monitoring Team, Roderick Stewart, who was speaking on NBC Radio’s Eyeing La Soufriere program this morning.

The Volcanologist said there has not been much change in activity at the volcano since the last report

The team will be carrying out training in preparation to hand over the volcano observatory to the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO, which will take over the monitoring.

The volcano alert level remains at Yellow.