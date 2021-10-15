Arsenal Women defeats Hoffenheim Women

Tobin Heath scored her first goal for Arsenal Women as they beat Hoffenheim Women 4-0 in Group C of the Women’s Champions League in London yesterday.

Arsenal Women took the lead midway through the first half when Kim Little converted a penalty. Heath made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when she scored a knockdown from close range.

Vivianne Miedema registered a third goal before Leah Williamson headed in a fourth late in the match.

The victory means that Arsenal Women are second in Group C with three points, behind leaders, Barcelona Women who have six points.