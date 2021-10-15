SVG to expand its hotel capacity

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said steps are being taken to increase the number of hotel rooms available for visitors to this country.

He gave the assurance during his remarks at a brief ceremony held on Wednesday to mark the arrival of the inaugural flight of Virgin Atlantic at the Argyle International Airport.

Minister James highlighted the importance of the Argyle International Airport in the development of the local tourism sector.

Virgin Atlantic says the twice-weekly service will operate on the airline’s A330-300 aircraft, boasting 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats.