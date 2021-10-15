The United States beats Costa Rica 2-1  in their CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifying match

The United States came from behind to beat Costa Rica 2-1 in their CONCACAF FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Columbus on Wednesday.

Sergino Dest scored a stunning goal as a youthful USA team overturned an early deficit to bounce back from their shock loss in Panama, their first defeat during the 2022 qualifying campaign.

With an average age of 22 years and 229 days, USA’s starting XI was the youngest fielded by the country in a World Cup qualifying match.

USA faced an early test after Keysher Fuller’s volley found a way past goalkeeper, Zack Steffen and into the back of the net in just the first minute.

A moment of brilliance from 20-year-old Dest restored parity for the USA in the 25th minute. He shifted the ball to his left foot on the edge of the penalty area and sent a powerful shot into the top corner.

USA completed their comeback with 24 minutes remaining when Costa Rica’s Leonel Moreira was unable to keep out Timothy Weah’s shot at the near post.

USA moved level with Mexico on 11 points.