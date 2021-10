A Pediatric Cardiology Team from the World Pediatric Project, WPP, is currently in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Executive Director for WPP for the Eastern Caribbean, Lauren McIntosh said the Covid 19 pandemic has presented some challenges but the WPP is continuing with its work.

Miss Mcintosh said the current medical mission runs for two days.

Meanwhile, Dr. Williams Moskowitz of the WPP explained what is being done during this week’s diagnostic mission.