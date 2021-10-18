Barcelona beats Valencia

Sergio Aguero made his long-awaited debut for Barcelona yesterday as Philippe Coutinho’s first goal in almost a year helped secure a 3-1 victory against Valencia.

Aguero joined Barcelona in the summer after leaving Manchester City but had been sidelined by injury.

Yesterday, he came on with three minutes to go, shortly after Coutinho had made sure of Barcelona’s win.

Aguero struck from close range to add to goals from Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay.

Jose Gaya had given Valencia an early lead but Fati marked his first start in almost a year with a goal soon after, firing home from the edge of the box.

Fati was then fouled inside the box and Depay converted the penalty.

As Valencia pushed for an equaliser Coutinho scored for the first time since a 4-0 win against Osasuna in November 2020 to secure the win.

Barcelona are on 15 points, five behind leaders, Real Sociedad.