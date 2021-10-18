Bayern Munich defeated Bayer Leverkusen

German Champions, Bayern Munich scored five goals in the first half as they beat third-placed, Bayer Leverkusen 5-1 to return to the top of Germany’s Bundesliga Table yesterday.

Robert Lewandoski scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, back-heeling in the opining goal before tapping in a second.

Veteran forward, Thomas Muller scored from close range before setting up winger, Serge G-Ba-bry to claim his first goal of the match. G-Ba-bry added his second goal minutes later from Leon Goretzka’s lay-off.

Patrick Schick pulled one back in the second half, and although goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer made some fine saves there was never any danger of Bayer Leverkusen staging a comeback.

The victory means that Bayern Munich moved up to 19 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund, while Bayer Leverkusen remain third with 16 points.