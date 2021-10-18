Cameron Norrie became the first Briton to win the Indian Wells Tennis title when he fought back from a set and a break down to beat Georgian, Nikoloz Basilashvili in California yesterday.

Norrie, 26, won 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to seal one of the biggest titles in tennis.

He led in the first set with an early break but was pegged back as the big-hitting Basilashvili took charge. The Briton, whose resilience and fitness have been the hallmark of his successful year, broke to love to level and force a deciding set.

The left-hander broke early in the third set and saved three break points on his serve to take a 3-0 lead as unforced errors began to mount for Basilashvilli, the world number 36, who eventually sent a forehand long on championship point to hand Norrie the biggest title of his career.

His win has propelled him British number one and he is in the running to reach the elite season-ending ATP Finals.

Norrie will rise to a career-high 16th in the world, having started the year ranked 74th, after a stunning season where he has reached six finals and won 47 matches.