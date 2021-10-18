Chennai Super Kings are the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions. They won the title for the fourth time after beating Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final at Dubai yesterday.

Faf du Plessis scored 86 off 59 balls and Moeen Ali scored a 20-ball 37 to enable Chennai Super Kings to total 192-3 off 20 overs.

Shubman Gill, 51 off 43 balls and Venkatesh Iyer, 50 off 32 balls gave Kolkata Knight Riders an excellent start of 91 for the opening partnership before they collapsed to lose eight wickets for 34 runs in their reply of 165-9 off their 20 overs.

The final scores: Chennai Super Kings 192-3 off 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 86, Moeen Ali 37 not out, Sunil Narine 2-26), Kolkata Knight Riders 165-9 off 20 overs (Shubman Gill 51, Venkatesh Iyer 50, Shardul Thakur 3-38, Josh Hazlewood 2-29). Chennai Super Kings won by 27 runs.

Chennai Super Kings also won the World’s richest Twenty/20 Cricket Championship in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

It was a disappointing end for Kolkata Knight Riders after their brilliant comeback in this year’s competition. They were second from bottom when the tournament resumed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month, after it was suspended in May because of a surge in coronavirus cases in India.