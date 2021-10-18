Four (4) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from samples collected on Saturday October 16th

Four (4) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and seventy-nine (179) samples collected on Saturday October 16th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 2.2 percent.

Eleven (11) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 16th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently eight (8) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Thirty (30) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Twenty-eight (28) patients are unvaccinated, and two (2) patients are partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Thirty-seven (37) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand six hundred and eighty-four (1684) cases are currently active and fifty-three (53) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Four thousand and six hundred and twenty-seven (4627) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, eight hundred and ninety (2890) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.