Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 71-22 last Saturday night netball match

Jamaica’s Head Coach, Connie Francis is expecting a much better performance from the shooters when they play Trinidad and Tobago in the second game of their series at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston tomorrow.

Jamaica defeated Trinidad and Tobago 71-22 last Saturday night with Jhaniele Fowler leading the way with 43 goals. Jamaica stifled Trinidad and Tobago to only six second-half goals in a comprehensive victory.

However, Francis was not pleased with certain elements of the Jamaican execution.