Jebelle Youth and Volcanoes (2) are so far at the top of the Points Standings of this year’s French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship

As at last Friday, Jebelle Youth and Volcanoes (2) are so far at the top of the Points Standings of this year’s French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Six-a-Side Football Championship now taking place at the College Playing Field at Villa.

In Group 1, Jebelle Youth have 6 points from two matches and are followed in second place by All Saints University (2) on 3 points from one match. The other teams in the group, Volcanoes (1), the Division of Arts, Sciences, General Studies Year 1, the Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Year 2 and the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (1) have not yet won any matches.

Volcanoes (2) are leading Group 2 with 6 points from 2 matches. Teachers Combined are also on 6 points but from 3 matches, with System 3 on 3 points from 2 matches, All Saints University on 3 points from 3 matches, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education (2) on 3 points from 3 matches also, and Central Leeward Secondary School without a point from one match.

The top goal scorers are Chad Haynes of System 3 Youth and Trezine Da Souza 5 goals each. Abbah Michael of All Saints University (2), Augustus Adams of Volcanoes (2) four goals each, with Kenton Peters of Teachers Combined, Olise Owandone of All Saints University (2), Kenyon Baptiste of Jebelle Youth, Jamal Creese of the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year (2) and Jeovanni Enville of Volcanoes (2) three goals each.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon.