Moise Kean scored the only goal as Juventus beat Roma 1-0 to earn a fourth Italian Serie A victory in a row yesterday.

Kean knew little about the winner as Rodrigo Bentancur’s effort inadvertently came off his head and went in after 16 minutes.

Close to half-time, Jordan Veretout saw his penalty saved by Wojciech Szczesny after Tammy Abraham was brought down.

Abraham had put the ball in the net as he was fouled, but referee Daniele Orsata had already blown for a penalty.

Federico Bernardeschi struck a spectacular bicycle kick straight at Rui Patricio in the second half.