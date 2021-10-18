Paris St-Germain beats Angers 2-1

Kylian Mbappe scored the winner with an 86th-minute penalty as France’s Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain came from a goal down to beat Angers 2-1 yesterday.

Hosts, Paris St-Germain were awarded a penalty for handball four minutes from time after the referee checked the monitor at pitch-side.

Mbappe found the bottom corner to complete the comeback after Danilo Pereira’s header had put Paris St-Germain level at 1-1.

Against the run of play, Angelo Fulgini gave Angers the lead in the 36th minute. He converted from Sofiane Boufal’s brilliant low cross.

Jimmy Cabot nicked the ball off Marco Verratti on the edge of the Angers penalty box as Angers broke on the counter-attack to score.

Paris St-Germain failed to manage a shot on target in the first half, but drew level when Pereira’s header from Mbappe’s cross beat goalkeeper, Paul Bernardoni.

Victory sees Paris St-Germain move nine points clear at the top of French Ligue 1 and avoid back-to-back defeats after their 100% start was ended by Rennes before the international break.