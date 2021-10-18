Results of the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority SVGCC Six-a-Side Football Championship

Jamal Creese and Yohance Dennie scored a goal each for the Division of Technical and Vocational Education Year Two in their 2-1 victory over Teachers Combined in the French Verandah/National Lotteries Authority St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Six-a-Side Football Championship at the College Playing Field at Villa yesterday. The goal for Teachers Combined was scored by Antonio Rodney.

Defending champions, Jebelles Youth were in winners’ row also. They defeated the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two 7-3. Jebelles Youth scored three goals in the last five minutes of the match.

Trezine DaSouza and Kenyon Baptise scored three goals each for Jebelles Youth, and Jeffon Collins converted their seventh goal.

For the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year Two, Delpiero Samuel scored twice. Brandon Joseph netted their third goal.

Volcanoes (2) also won their match yesterday afternoon by beating All Saints Medical School 3-2.

Agustus Adams, Jeovanni Enville and Devonte Collis were the goal-scorers for Volcanoes (2). Promise Okereke and Isreal Okolie netted for All Saints Medical School (1).

The Championship will continue next Tuesday.