Bangladesh’s left-arm, leg-spinner, Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in Twenty/20 internationals but Scotland successfully defended 140 to beat Bangladesh by 6 runs in Group B of the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup at Muscat, Oman yesterday as the Tournament opened with matches in the Group stage.

Shakib took 2-17, as he moved to 108 wickets and overtook Sri Lanka’s fast bowler, Lasith Malinga.

Leg-spinner, Chris Greaves made 45, and then took 2-19 as Bangladesh finished on 134-7.

Earlier, Oman defeated Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in their opening game also in Group B.

The scores: Papua New Guinea 129-9 off 20 overs, Oman 131 for no wicket off 13.4 overs.

Today, the West Indies are meeting Pakistan in a Warm-up match in Dubai.

South Africa are playing against Afghanistan in another Warm-up match at Dubai.

Two First Round Group matches are also being played today. Ireland are meeting the Netherlands in Group A at Dubai (Update live at ESPNcricinfo), and Namibia are playing against Sri Lanka in Group A at Abu Dhabi. That match starts later this morning.