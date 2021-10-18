The second phase of the “Protecting Ashton Lagoon’s Biodiversity through the Eradication of Invasive Species” to commence

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund will be collaborating with the Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated, Susgren, to implement the second phase of a project dubbed: Protecting Ashton Lagoon’s Biodiversity through the Eradication of Invasive Species

The second phase of the project will involve the eradication of rats on Frigate Island, to protect the Biodiversity of the Ashton Lagoon.

This is being done following a Biodiversity Survey for Frigate Island conducted in May 2021found that the presence of rats on the island is deleterious to the fauna of the island.

The second phase of the project will be carried out at an estimated cost of some 19-thousand and 35 US dollars.

The process of rodent removal will be ongoing, since Frigate Island is currently connected to the mainland via a causeway that presents a permanent access route for rats from Union Island.

The May 2021 study was conducted during the Dry Season when ground cover in many areas was either absent or desiccated. A similar study during the Rainy Season is being recommended to better inform the island’s biodiversity lists.

The SVG Environment Fund says it is pleased to be associated with SusGren and the SVG National Trust in the preservation of Frigate Island.