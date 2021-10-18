Tottenham Hotspur beats Newcastle United

A day of celebrations for the new owners of English Premier League Club, Newcastle United ended in disappointment yesterday at St James’ Park for the Saudi-led consortium’s first match since taking over the club.

It was all smiles early on as Newcastle United opened the scoring against Tottenham Hotspur inside two minutes courtesy Callum Wilson but there is where the joy ended for Newcastle United as Tottenham Hotspur scored three goals in the first half with Harrey Kane breaking his scoring drought scoring his first goal of the season in the 22nd minute to help Tottenham Hotspur to a 3-2 victory.