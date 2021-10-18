Two hundred and five new COVID-19 cases and six deaths have been confirmed here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO says:

● Thirty-two (32) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and fifty-three (353) samples collected on Saturday October 9th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 9.1%. Nineteen (19) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 9 th, 2021.

● Eight (8) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and thirteen (113) samples collected on Sunday October 10th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 7.1%. Thirteen (13) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 10th, 2021.

● Fifty (50) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and seventyfour (374) samples collected on Monday October 11th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 13.4%. Thirty-nine (39) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 11th, 2021. Four (4) of the new cases were detected on entry screening from Canada, the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

● Twenty-two (22) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and seventy-four (274) samples collected on Tuesday October 12th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 8.0%. Thirty-one (31) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 12th, 2021.

● Thirty-seven (37) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from three hundred and seventy-one (371) samples collected on Wednesday October 13th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 10.0%. Thirty-seven (37) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 13th, 2021. 2

● Forty-two (42) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from two hundred and forty (240) samples collected on Thursday October 14th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 17.5%. Thirty-four (34) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 14th, 2021.

● Fourteen (14) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and fortyfive (145) samples collected on Friday October 15th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 9.7%. Seventeen (17) rapid antigen positives cases were reported from flu clinics on October 15th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS There are currently seven (7) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Thirty (30) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Twenty-eight (28) patients are unvaccinated, and two (2) patients are partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

Six (6) additional COVID-19 deaths have been recorded.

A 74-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on October 3rd , 2021, and died on October 15th, 2021.

● A 35-year-old male with no underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on October 11th, 2021, and died on October 15th, 2021.

● A 68-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on October 15th , 2021, and died on October 16th, 2021.

● A 49-year-old female with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on September 28th, 2021, and died on October 16th , 2021.

● A 64-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on October 9th , 2021, and died on October 17th, 2021.

● A 94-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6th , 2021, and died on October 17th, 2021. All the patients died of COVID-19 pneumonia and were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to fifty-three (53).

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Thirteen (13) new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. One thousand seven hundred and seventeen (1717) cases are currently active and fifty-three (53) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Four thousand and six hundred and thirty-three (4623) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, eight hundred and fifty-three (2853) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended.

The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.