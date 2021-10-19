Results of Monday’s Group Matches in the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup

Fast bowler, Curtis Campher took a remarkable four wickets in four balls to lead Ireland to a seven-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the Group Stage of the ICC Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Campher reduced the Netherlands from 51-2 to 51-6 in the 10th over before they were bowled out for 106 off the final ball of the innings.

Campher is only the third player to claim four wickets in four balls in Twenty/20 Internationals.

He then hit the winning runs as Ireland triumphed with 4.5 overs to spare.

The final scores: The Netherlands 106 off 20 overs (Max O’Dowd 51, Curtis Campher 4-26, Mark Adair 3-9), Ireland 107-3 off 15.1 overs (Gareth Delany 44, Paul Stirling 30 not out).

Sri Lanka overcame an early wobble to beat Namibia by 7 wickets in Group A.

The margin of victory was comfortable in the end, although Sri Lanka’s top order were unconvincing in slipping to 26-3 in pursuit of only 97 to win.

Avishka Fernando made 30 not out off 28 balls and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored an unbeaten 42 off 27 to see Sri Lanka home. Rajapaksa hit a six to seal victory with 6.3 overs to spare.

Namibia had recovered from two early wickets to reach 68-2 in the 13th over, but lost their last eight wickets for 28 runs as Maheesh Theekshana took 3-25.