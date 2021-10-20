Paris St-Germain beats RB Leipzig

Lionel Messi scored twice as Paris St-Germain came from behind to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in the Champion League Group A in France yesterday.

Kylian Mbappe put Paris St-Germain ahead, slamming into the bottom corner on the counter-attack.

But Andre Silva and Nordi Mukiele scored from Angelino crosses to put the RB Leipzig ahead.

Messi had a shot tipped onto the post, and tapped the rebound into an empty net, and then scored a penalty to win the game.

Paris St-Germain won a penalty deep into injury time, but instead of Messi stepping up for a hat-trick, Mbappe took it instead and skied it over the bar.

Mbappe, who had scored his previous 11 penalties for Paris St-Germain said he told Messi to take the first penalty.

Mbappe said: “It’s normal, it’s respect. He’s the best player in the world, it’s a privilege he plays with us, I’ve always said it. There’s a penalty, he takes it, period. For the second, he said, ‘Take it’.”

Paris St-Germain now go above Manchester City to the top of Champions League Group A on seven points.

Messi’s three goals since joining PSG as a free agent this summer have come in the Champions League. He also scored in their 2-0 win over Manchester City.

The Barcelona legend, 34, is now on 123 Champions League goals, with Leipzig being the 37th team he has scored against in the competition.

He is the fourth player to score in the first two home Champions League matches for Paris St-Germain after Neymar, Alex and George Weah.