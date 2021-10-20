Real Madrid beats beats Shakhtar Donetsk

Vinicius Junior scored two goals, including a brilliant solo effort, as Real Madrid outplayed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in Group D of the Champions League in Ukraine yesterday.

An own goal by Sergiy Kryvtsov, who turned in a Lucas Vazquez cross, gave Real Madrid a one-goal lead at the break.

Vinicius scored twice in five minutes after the restart, sweeping in from close range before beating three players to add a brilliant third.

Rodrygo swept in Vinicius’ pass before Karim Benzema slid home late on.

It was a superb second-half display by Real Madrid and in particular Vinicius, who continued his fine run of form this season.

The 21-year-old has now scored seven goals in nine appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions and yesterday’s goals were his first in the Champions League this season.

Victory means that Real are second in Group D, level on six points with leaders FC Sheriff, who lost 3-1 at home to Inter Milan.