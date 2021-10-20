The St Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Men’s team will be participating in qualifiers for the CONCACAF Under-20 Gold Cup scheduled for 5th to 14th November in the Dominican Republic.

The team has been drawn in Group C with Barbados, Bermuda and Puerto Rico. Montserrat were also in the Group but withdrew from the Tournament in the last few days.

The team has been in preparation for quite a while and they are right now in isolation quarantine at the Football Federation’s Technical Centre at the Brighton Playing Field, and will be there until they travel in early November.

President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Carl Dickson told a News Conference yesterday that preparations should be finalised this week.

Manager of the team, Depson Cruickshank said that the training squad of more than a hundred players from across the country have been in training for over a month and would be trimmed to a party of 20 for the Tournament.

He pointed out that preparations were being stepped-up so that the team could represent St Vincent and the Grenadines to the fullest and make everyone proud.

Head Coach, Vishan Williams explained that the selection process was very thorough, involved players from the Leeward Zone, the Central Zone, Marriaqua and the Windward Zone, and resulted in the best players available being selected.