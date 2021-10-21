Chelsea defeats Malmo

English Premier League Club, Chelsea put their Champions League campaign back on course by beating Malmo of Sweden in Group H, at Stamford Bridge, South West London yesterday, but it was victory at a price as strikers, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner sustained injuries.

Chelsea lost their last game against Juventus in Turin but there was no mistake at home yesterday as Malmo were completely outclassed.

Andreas Christensen put Chelsea ahead early on from Thiago Silva’s pass. It was his first goal in 137 appearances for the club. Jorginho doubled the lead by converting a penalty after Lukaku was fouled by Lasse Nielsen. Lukaku limped off with what looked like an ankle injury.

Werner pulled up with hamstring trouble before half-time, but Chelsea’s progress continued smoothly as his replacement Callum Hudson-Odoi set up another substitute, Kai Havertz for a neat finish for their third goal just after half time.

Malmo were over-powered, and after 57 minutes Jorginho scored another penalty following Eric Larsson’s foul on Antonio Rudiger.