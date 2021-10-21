Jamaica completed a 3-0 series sweep of Trinidad and Tobago in their Friendly Netball Series

Jamaica completed a 3-0 series sweep of Trinidad and Tobago by winning the third game of their Friendly Netball Series 73-22, at the National Indoor Sports Centre, Kingston, Jamaica on Wednesday.

The Jamaicans, who won the first match 71-22 and the second 64-32 once again led from start to finish, but did so in a much more composed and fluent manner.

The Jamaica captain, Jhaniele Fowler was again outstanding. She scored 41 goals from 46 attempts. Goal attack, Shanice Beckford netted 13 goals from 17 attempts. Gezelle Allison 10 of her 14 attempts, and Rebekah Robinson had nine goals from 13 attempts.

Trinidad and Tobago’s captain, Kalifa Mc Collin also led her team from the front with 14 goals from 17 attempts, with support from Afeisha Noel, who scored seven of her nine attempts.