Leicester City beats Spartak Moscow

Patson Daka scored four coolly-taken goals as Leicester City boosted their Europa League qualification hopes by brilliantly coming back from two goals down to beat Spartak Moscow 4-3 in Champions League Group C in snowy Moscow, Russia yesterday.

Daka has had limited opportunities to assert himself in the Leicester City’s first team this season, but demonstrated the clever movement and composure in front of goal.

Leicester City have struggled throughout this year’s Champions League and had looked to be on course for another defeat yesterday as Spartak Moscow took a 2-0 lead.

But Leicester City responded immediately, with Daka slotting in after collecting Kelechi Iheanacho’s chipped through-ball.