Local Weather Forecast

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says moderate haze intrusion and gusty winds created a less favourable environment for a tropical wave, and suppressed shower activity as the wave crossed the island.

Hazy and breezy conditions are forecast for the day, with brief scattered showers and a low chance of isolated thunderstorms.

The rest of the week into the weekend is forecast to be mostly partly cloudy and breezy with haze intrusion of varying concentrations, and though the chance of showers remains high, the showers are likely to be brief due to these conditions.

Another tropical wave is forecast to affect the islands around Sunday night increasing the chance of moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms, while haze will be lingering around.

A moderate to strong easterly wind flow will move across the island chain during the next three days, backing to east north east on occasions.

Due to strong winds, sea conditions will become agitated with swells peaking at 1.5m on the western coasts (Layou, Barrouallie, etc.) , and 2.5m on the eastern coasts(Stubbs Bay, North Union, etc.).

Further deterioration is anticipated on the eastern coasts around Friday with swells greater than 2.5m. Small craft operators and sea bathers are asked to exercise caution for above normal sea swells and gusty winds.