Travelers can now receive a Digital Vaccination Certificate

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says travelers interested in receiving a Digital Vaccination Certificate can register by sending an email to [email protected] with the following documents:

1. Passport size photo (optional)

2. Vaccination Card

3. Photo Identification Card (ID Card)

Persons are asked to note that it can take between one to three days for the information to be forwarded to their email.

And, the Ministry has highlighted the benefits of a Digital Vaccination Certificate: These include:

• Improved international travel relations between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other jurisdictions, including the UK, India, Canada, and the USA.

• Improved security and data quality management of vaccination records.

• Reduced hand-written errors and mis-interpretation.