Fifty-seven (57) new COVID-19 positive cases has been recorded in St.Vincent and the Grenadines

Fifty-seven (57) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from four hundred and six (406) samples collected on Wednesday October 20th, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 14 percent.

According to the Health Services Sub-Committee of NEMO, thirty (30) rapid antigen positive results were reported from flu clinics on October 20th, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There are currently three (3) patients admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. All are unvaccinated.

Thirty-three (33) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 wards at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Thirty-one (31) patients are unvaccinated, and one (1) patient is fully vaccinated and one (1) is partially vaccinated.

COVID-19 DEATHS

Health Officials say no new deaths were recorded over the reporting period.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

No new recoveries were noted over the reporting period.

One thousand seven hundred and fifty-six (1756) cases are currently active and fifty-six (56) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Four thousand and seven hundred and eighty-six (4786) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, nine hundred and seventy-four (2974) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.