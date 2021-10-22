Golden State Warriors beats Los Angeles Clippers

Stephen Curry’s 45 points, including two late three-pointers, helped the Golden State Warriors continue their winning start to the season as they beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-113 in San Francisco last night

Curry’s long-range shot gave Golden State Warriors a one-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in the match. The 33-year-old Curry scored another before Draymond Green sealed victory for Golden State Warriors.

Curry scored 25 points in the first quarter and his team-high 10 rebounds meant that he completed a double-double in the match.

Defending Champions, Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Miami Heat 95-137, and Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-87.